Weekly Games Thread Directs You

Hey everyone. Your friendly neighborhood Bones here. Hope you’ve had a good weekend. What games are you playing? What do you think of them? And a question:

I’m writing this on Sunday night, as per usual. This weekend, Disney and Ubisoft had some Direct style events. Between Tokyo Games Show at the end of this next week and every other company always having something to say sometime, September looks like it might have quite a few news events like this, this week very much included, wink. So what’s your favorite Direct style event since the format first started being pioneered a decade ago? It can be from any company.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...