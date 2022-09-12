Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Sept. 12 (season premiere)

Introducing today’s contestants for the first episode of the 2022-23 season:

Katherine, a financial institution risk manager, played the National Anthem at the World Series as part of a military band;

Tim, a paperboy, defies convention for his occupation by not riding a bicycle; and

Luigi, an attorney, reconnected with old friends as the summer Jeopardy! champion. Luigi is a one-day champ with winnings of $23,401.

Jeopardy!

HERE COMES 39 // WORLD CAPITAL RHYME TIME // ALL KINDS OF DOORS // WRITERS & THEIR WORKS // CHUMP CHANGE // RALPH MACCHIO TALKS COBRA KAI

DD1 – $800 – WRITERS & THEIR WORKS – Like the narrator of “The Little Prince”, the book’s author, Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, chose this as his profession (Luigi added $4,000 to his leading score of $9,000.)

Scores going into DJ: Luigi $14,000, Tim $2,000, Katherine $2,200.

Double Jeopardy!

ON THE ROAD AGAIN // 11-LETTER WORDS // DISCOVERIES // CANADIAN HISTORY // FINANCE & INVESTING // THAT’S SO SIR/REEL

DD2 – $800 – DISCOVERIES – 4 of these were discovered by 1807; astronomers sulked that they weren’t full planets but got over it when Astraea was found in 1845 (Luigi added $4,000 to his total of $19,200 vs. $4,000 for Tim.)

DD3 – $1,200 – CANADIAN HISTORY – Founded by a royal charter, the company named for this body of water employed “voyageurs” who explored Canada by canoe (Luigi added $6,000 to his total of $30,400.)

Luigi came back from the six-week layoff better than ever, scoring on all three DDs and dominating the field, as he led into FJ at $38,400 vs. $5,200 for Tim and $1,400 for Katherine.

Final Jeopardy!

19th CENTURY NOVELS – “This bell was named Marie…alone in the southern tower, with her sister Jacqueline, a bell of lesser size”, says this novel

Luigi and Tim were correct on FJ, with Luigi adding $4,000 to win with $42,400 for a 2-day total of $65,801.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the “Sir” who appeared in “L.A. Story” and gave a ‘thoughtful performance” in “X-Men” is Patrick Stewart.

This day in shilling: We had an entire category devoted to the Netflix show “Cobra Kai” read by Ralph Macchio, complete with clips. The extra time used on this category might have contributed to there being three leftovers at the end of DJ.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is a pilot? DD2 – What are asteroids? DD3 – What is Hudson(‘s) Bay? FJ – What is “The Hunchback of Notre Dame”?

