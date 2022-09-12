30 Day Cooking Challenge Day 12: The Spice Must Flow

For the month of September, we’re going to be focusing on the world of cooking and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. The prompts this month were worked on by Mr. Ixolite and myself!

The challenge is underway and today we want to kick things off by talking about spices! I grew up in that traditional white-as-white can-be household because my father grew up with things bland. My mother, on the other hand, had a huge multicultural and city life as a child and liked a lot of different ways to prepare foods. Sadly, I ended up under that bland food design, and only in my thirties did I really get to start experimenting and trying all the spices of life. What’s your go-to spices, your best discovery, and what combinations that you come up with for your favorite meals?

Bonus question: What’s your spicy level?

Extra bonus question: What’s the spiciest thing you’ve ever had?

