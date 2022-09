Hello, I am a cat.

I have a name but it is a secret. I enjoy sitting on laptop keyboards, climbing up the backs of couches, and trying to fit my whole body into shoes. I am fiercely protective of my litter box and sometimes I fart when I get overly excited. I have no hesitation in having my belly rubbed, and enjoy nothing more than turning into a wet noodle on your lap.

I hope you have a great Sunday, everyone!

