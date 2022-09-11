Barbarian Takes Weak Box Office Win

A win is a win is a win but that can be celebrated only so much when you have the second lowest weekend of the year so far to call your win. The arrival of Barbarian from 20th Century Studios gives them the spot with a $10 million take in just over 2,000 screens. It wasn’t a pricey film to begin with so that helps but it’s still showing there are problems in getting the horror fans to the theater as they’ve been quite picky with projects that they’ll go to.

Second place goes to Fox Star Studios with Brahmastra Part One: Shiva playing on 810 screens and bringing in $4.4 million as we see another push for the latest Bollywood release, which is the fourth-highest opening for one here.

The chart is otherwise just a lot of films at $3.2 million and under with Thor: Love and Thunder closing it out at a million even though it just made Disney+ streaming.

This week sees a mid-week release of the new anime film Goodbye, Don Glees! while next weekend has God’s Country going wide for IFC Films, Pearl for A24, The Woman King for TriStar Pictures, and Running the Bases.

Depending on your view, the next potential big film may be Bros on September 30th. There’s just not a lot in the pipeline for the usually dry and uninteresting month of September. There are a lot of film in limited release that can surprise, howver.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total Market Share 1 Barbarian 20th Century Studios $10,000,000 2,340 $4,274 $10,000,000 38.6% 2 Brahmastra Part One: Shiva Fox Star Studios $4,400,000 810 $5,432 $4,400,000 27.2% 3 Bullet Train Sony $3,250,000 3,056 $1,063 $92,543,738 5.8% 4 Top Gun Maverick Paramount $3,170,000 3,005 $1,055 $706,000,000 5.7% 5 DC League of Super Pets Warner Bros. $2,835,000 3,043 $932 $85,421,285 4.8% 6 Invitation, The Sony $2,620,000 3,117 $841 $18,845,563 4.4% 7 Lifemark Fathom Events $2,215,633 1,531 $1,447 $2,215,633 3.8% 8 Beast Universal $1,800,000 2,793 $644 $29,375,780 3.4% 9 Minions: The Rise Of Gru Universal $1,650,000 2,274 $726 $362,000,000 2.8% 10 Spider-Man: No Way Home Sony $1,300,000 3,215 $404 $813,000,000 1.1% 11 Where The Crawdads Sing Sony $1,200,000 1,990 $603 $87,588,924 0.4% 12 Thor: Love And Thunder Disney $1,000,000 1,850 $541 $342,000,000 0.3%

© Comscore 2019

[Source: Box Office Essentials]

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...