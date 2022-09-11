30 Day Cooking Challenge Day 11: Pasta!

For the month of September, we’re going to be focusing on the world of cooking and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. The prompts this month were worked on by Mr. Ixolite and myself!

The challenge is underway and today we want to kick things off by talking about pasta! The world of soup is as wide and varied as anything else and similar to how I am with soup, I like it simple. But there is so much variety out there in just the types of pasta and the sauces you can use with it.

Bonus question: Do you make your own pasta? Tell us all about it!

Extra bonus question: What doesn’t belong in pasta?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...