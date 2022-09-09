Harvest Moon Night Thread

Tonight is the Harvest Moon, the full moon closest to the September equinox. Here’s what the Farmer’s Almanac has to say about it: https://www.almanac.com/content/full-moon-september and https://www.almanac.com/what-harvest-moon

There are just a little over 12 complete Moon cycles every year, on average (there being about 29.53 days in a synodic month). The Harvest Moon isn’t like the other Moons.

Usually, throughout the year, the Moon rises an average of about 50 minutes later each day.

But for the few nights around the Harvest Moon, the Moon seems to rise at nearly the same time: just 25 to 30 minutes later across the northern USA, and only 10 to 20 minutes later farther north in Canada and Europe.

Additionally, the Harvest Moon rises at sunset and then will rise very near sunset for several nights in a row because the difference is at a yearly minimum. It may almost seem as if there are full Moons multiple nights in a row!