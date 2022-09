Use this space to discuss the next episode of The Rings of Power – available at 12:00am ET, but I’m posting the thread a bit early in case anyone wants to share theories, hopes, dreams, cries of anguish before watching.

What will happen this week? Will the plot lines converge? Will the identity of meteor man be revealed? What are the dwarves hiding? Who did Galadriel and rugged sailor boy meet?

Gaaaaaaaaah

