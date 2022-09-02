The Weekly Wrestling Thread Clashes in the Vicinity of a Castle (Sept 2, 2022)

WWE

In deference to my goodly fellow Avocado Donalbain, Saturday’s Live Premium Event (are they stilled called that now Vince is gone?) shall henceforth be referred to as Clash in the Vicinity of a Castle; being that the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales is about half a kilometre away from the actual castle itself:

Anyways, here is the full card for the first WWE stadium event in the United Kingdom since 1992’s SummerSlam:

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Drew McIntyre – Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Shayna Baszler – SmackDown Women’s Championship

Gunther (c) vs. Sheamus – Intercontinental Championship

Matt Riddle vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY

Edge & Rey Mysterio vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Finn Balor)

Hey, Matt Riddle got his first name back. So, is there anything on the card that tickles your fancy? Surely GUNTHER and aul’ Shamo should be able to put on a banger. Will the Scottish Diesel get the homefield victory? It’s not like Roman Reigns really needs the belts anymore; all he is doing is waiting out the months until Wrestlemania and the rumoured match with The Rock.

AEW

Following closely behind, All Out airs this Sunday, hailing from somewhere not really that close to Chicago (thanks to Martha for the clarification). On Dynamite Moxley threw down an open contract for the title match and CM Punk took pandering to the crowd to probably the most extreme height ever managed. Did this really work that well for anyone ourside the Illinois area? From the other side of the Atlantic the whole segment dragged on far too long.

On a brighter note: can you believe the match that’s being given away free on YouTube?!

The full card is as follows:

Zero Hour Pre-Show:

AEW All-Atlantic Championship: PAC (c) vs. Kip Sabian

FTW Championship: Hook (c) vs. Angelo Parker

Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii

All Out:

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. CM Punk

AEW World Trios Championship finals: Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks vs. TBD

AEW Interim Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida

TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Athena

AEW World Tag Team Championship: Swerve In Our Glory (c) vs. The Acclaimed

Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho

Sting, Darby Allin & Miro vs. Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews & Brody King

Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage

FTR & Wardlow vs. Jay Lethal & Motor City Machine Guns

Casino Ladder Match for a future AEW World title shot: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Wheeler Yuta vs. Penta Oscuro vs. Rey Fenix vs. Rush vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Dante Martin vs. TBA

Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Will you be purchasing this PPV? Who do you think should win the main event? Let’s face it, it’s Punk’s to lose, but unless he’s turning heel (a bit difficult to do considering the location), Moxley’s just too damn good with the company on his back.

ELSEWHERE

Isn’t that all enough for one weekend? Sheesh!

