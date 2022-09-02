September 2022 TV Preview – Network & Cable

NBC

Quantum Leap

It’s been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.

Starring: Raymond Lee, Caitlin Bassett, Ernie Hudson, Mason Alexander Park, Nanrisa Lee

Premieres September 19th

Fox

Monarch

Monarch is a Texas-sized, multi-generational musical drama about America’s first family of country music. In MONARCH, the Romans are headed by the insanely talented, but tough as nails Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman and her beloved husband, “Texas Truthteller” Albie Roman. Dottie and Albie have created a country music dynasty. But even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette “Nicky” Roman will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom.

Starring: Susan Sarandon, Anna Friel, Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto

Quick Thoughts: Yeah when I think country music royalty I think of Chuck from Pushing Daisies, Galavant and Susan Sarandon.

Premieres September 11th

ABC

Celebrity Jeopardy

The series welcomes celebrity contestants to compete for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.

Starring: Mayim Bialik

Premieres September 25th

The Rookie: Feds

The series follows Simone Clarke, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy.

Starring: Niecy Nash-Betts, Frankie Faison, Kevin Zegers, James Lesure, Felix Solis, Britt Robertson

Premieres September 27th

CBS

So Help Me Todd

The series follows razor-sharp, meticulous attorney Margaret Wright and Todd, her talented but scruffy, aimless son whom she hires as her law firm’s in-house investigator. As the black sheep of the well-heeled Wright family, Todd is a laid-back, quick-thinking, excellent former private detective who fell on hard times after his flexible interpretation of the law got his license revoked. Margaret’s penchant for excellence and strict adherence to the law is at complete odds with Todd’s scrappy methods of finding his way through sticky situations: by the seat of his wrinkled pants. When Todd inadvertently teams with his mother on a case, she’s surprised to find herself duly impressed by – and proud of – his crafty ability to sleuth out information with his charm and his wide-ranging tech savvy. At last, Margaret sees a way to put her son on a “suitable” path to living an adult, financially solvent life she approves of, and she asks him to join her firm. Todd agrees, since it means getting his license back and once again doing the job he excels at and loves. Mother and son working together is a big first step toward mending their fragile, dysfunctional relationship, and they may even come away with a better understanding of each other at this pivotal point in their lives. But whether Todd and Margaret will be able to accept each other for who they are is another case entirely.

Starring: Marcia Gay Harden, Skylar Astin, Marcia Gay Harden, Skylar Astin, Madeline Wise, Tristen J. Winger, Inga Schlingmann, Rosa Arredondo

Premieres September 29th

PBS

The U.S. & The Holocaust

The U.S. and the Holocaust, a new documentary by Ken Burns, Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein, is a three-part, six hour series that examines America’s response to one of the greatest humanitarian crises of the twentieth century. Americans consider themselves a “nation of immigrants,” but as the catastrophe of the Holocaust unfolded in Europe, the United States proved unwilling to open its doors to more than a fraction of the hundreds of thousands of desperate people seeking refuge. Through riveting firsthand testimony of witnesses and survivors who as children endured persecution, violence and flight as their families tried to escape Hitler, this series delves deeply into the tragic human consequences of public indifference, bureaucratic red tape and restrictive quota laws in America. Did the nation fail to live up to its ideals? This is a history to be reckoned with.

Premieres September 18th

Freeform

The Come Up

The Come Up is a glimpse into the wildest feelings and vibrant moments that define coming-of-age in a post-pandemic New York. The series follows six young disruptors as they emerge from downtown New York to follow their dreams and pursue love and art on their own terms. The show follows the creative NYC underground, giving viewers an exclusive look into how the next generation of icons define themselves and how culture is created. The cast comprises a group of ambitious, action-oriented and diverse Gen Z New Yorkers whose careers are on the rise, including Taofeek Abijako, Fernando Casablancas, Ben Hard, Claude Shwartz, Ebon Trower and Sophia Wilson. Each person is thriving in their respective fields: modeling, fashion design, photography, acting and nightlife organizing.

Premieres September 13th

Nat Geo

Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin

For the world’s top adventure athletes, the line between triumph and tragedy is razor thin. In the pivotal moments when life hangs in the balance, what drives the greatest to continue pushing to redefine what is humanly possible? From Academy Award®-Winning executive producers E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, Edge of the Unknown is an epic 10-part series that takes audiences inside the minds of pioneering adventure athletes as they recount the most consequential moments of their lives on their journey to perfect the mastery of their craft.

Premieres September 5th

Bravo

Real Girlfriends in Paris

While in the City of Lights, six bold twentysomething American women find each other, encounter a romantic rendezvous or two and embrace all the spontaneity that comes with living in an exciting new city.

Premieres September 5th

MTV

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

In this supersized series, a new chapter unfolds for Teen Mom faves Amber, Catelynn, Cheyenne, Maci, Ashley, Briana, Jade and Leah — and they’re taking it on together.

E!

Raising a F***ing Star

Follow four families pursuing fame and fortune for their talented children who sing, act, dance, model & more. See how these momagers and dadagers raise their children to be the ultimate stars!

Premieres September 7th

USA

Race For the Championship

Inside the lives of NASCAR’s drivers and teams as the sport’s best balance their personal lives with the pressures of racing, all for a chance to make history.

Premieres September 1st

Showtime

American Gigolo

American Gigolo, a present-day reimagining of the iconic 1980 film, follows Julian Kaye after his wrongful conviction release from 15 years in prison as he navigates his complicated relationships with his former lover Michelle, his troubled mother, and the people who betrayed him. While Julian struggles to reconcile the escort he was in the past and the man he is today, Detective Sunday seeks the truth about the murder that sent Julian to prison all those years ago, unearthing a much larger conspiracy along the way.

Starring: Jon Bernthal, Gretchen Mol, Rosie O’Donnell, Lizzie Brocheré, Wayne Brady, Leland Orser, Gabriel LaBelle

Premieres September 11th

Starz

The Serpent Queen

A historical drama with an edge, “The Serpent Queen” puts a contemporary spin on conventional storytelling to tell the tale of Catherine de Medici’s rise to power. In the series premiere, “Medici Bitch,” Catherine’s tale unfolds through flashbacks as she defends her actions and imparts the lessons she’s learned to her new servant confident, Rahima. At 14, the young, orphaned Catherine marries into the 16th-century French court. Despite her commoner status, her uncle Pope Clement, has negotiated a large dowry and a geopolitical alliance in return for the union, and with it comes the expectation of many heirs. However, on her wedding night, Catherine learns that her new husband is in love with Diane de Poitiers, a beautiful lady-in-waiting twice his age. With her future suddenly uncertain and with little hope of conceiving, Catherine must quickly learn who she can trust – both within her personal entourage of courtiers and the members of the royal court – while outmaneuvering anyone who underestimates her determination to survive at any cost.

Starring: Samantha Morton, Liv Hill, Sennia Nanua, Charles Dance, Ludivine Sagnier, Colm Meaney, Kiruna Stamell, Barry Atsma, Alex Heath, Amrita Acharia, Enzo Cilenti, Antonia Clarke, Adam Garcia, Beth Goddard, Raza Jaffrey, Ray Panthaki, Nicholas Burns, Danny Kirrane, Rupert Everett

Premieres September 11th

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...