The Weekly Shuffle Thread Sends You A LETTER!

Hello everybody, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! I’ve got a special letter about this weeks Shuffle Thread just for you guys: and it says to share the news that our special word of the day is LETTER!

Share your favorite songs featuring the word “Letter” in the title of them! But if you strictly communicate via texting and emails, don’t feel left out of the loop! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you all next time with more shuffles!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...