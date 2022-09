Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

There’s been an unexpected family emergency that I’m currently dealing with, so this is all for this week. Hope everyone’s doing well; hope I will be, too.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and great weekend. And remember: Keep in your hearts what’s truly important; you never know how long you’ll have it.

