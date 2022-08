For the month of August, we’re going to be focusing on the world of action movies and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. The prompts this month were worked on by Mr. Ixolite, Brick Fistcrush, and myself!

The challenge is underway and we’re wrapping up the month today with a chance to talk about your favorite action movie and what gives it that place to you.

Bonus Question: What action movie had the most promise but just completely fell apart for various reasons?

