Van Halen Song Tournament – Round 2

Time to see which songs made it!

Round 1 Results

Match 1: “Panama” (53) vs. “Finish What Ya Started” (3)

Match 2: “(Oh) Pretty Woman” (31) vs. “Best of Both Worlds” (16)

Match 3: “Runnin’ with the Devil” (36) vs. “Unchained” (21)

Match 4: “D.O.A.” (19) vs. “Top Jimmy” (15)

Match 5: “Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love” (47) vs. “Loss of Control” (2)

Match 6: “Eruption” (34) vs. “Beautiful Girls” (13)

Match 7: “Romeo Delight” (19) vs. “Little Guitars” (11)

Match 8: “Everybody Wants Some!!” (38) vs. “Atomic Punk” (9)

Match 9: “Ice Cream Man” (28) vs. “I’ll Wait” (16)

Match 10: “Jump” (48) vs. “Right Now” (8)

Match 11: “Jamie’s Cryin'” (32) vs. “You Really Got Me” (20)

Match 12: “Why Can’t This Be Love” (32) vs. “Drop Dead Legs” (20)

Match 13: “Hot for Teacher” (41) vs. “Mean Street” (11)

Match 14: “Dreams” (28) vs. “Poundcake” (16)

Match 15: “Hang ’em High” (16) vs. “Take Your Whiskey Home” (12)

Match 16: “Dance the Night Away” (29) vs. “And the Cradle Will Rock” (22)

Some sweet stats:

Song with least votes to progress to the next round – “Hang ’em High” (16) in a close match against “Take Your Whiskey Home” (11).

Songs with most votes to be eliminated – “And the Cradle Will Rock” (22) in a close match against “Dance the Night Away” (29)

Biggest beatdown – “Panama” (53) beat “Finish What Ya Started” (3) by a whopping 50 votes.

Voting end 31 August, 10 PM EDT

