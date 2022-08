We had croquettes for dinner tonight. A bunch of random veggies that were leftover from prepping other dinners earlier in the week were combined with potatoes and made into balls. Those were then battered and deep fried then served on buns with tonkatsu sauce, like a sandwich. Sort of like the header image but on a hamburger bun. Add some green beans tossed in ranch dressing on the side and we had us a meal! It’s nice to take leftovers and make something nice out of them.

