30 Day Action Movie Challenge Day 28: Films That Aged Poorly

For the month of August, we’re going to be focusing on the world of action movies and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. The prompts this month were worked on by Mr. Ixolite, Brick Fistcrush, and myself!

The challenge is underway and we’re shifting gears as we get further into it. Today, we’re focusing on the action films of years past that simply have not aged well. This can be for different reasons to be sure but what ones do you still have a special love for but can’t recommend to others because of it?

Bonus: Which would you want to see get a modern revival and update?

