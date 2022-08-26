This Weekly Shuffle Thread COULD Be A Good One!

The Clean – Anything Could Happen

Hello everybody, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, you’re favorite place to show off your shuffles! You never know what songs could pop up when you press play on the shuffle… so today we’re going to make our special word of the day COULD!

Share your favorite songs featuring the word “Could” in the title of them! But if you couldn’t find any song no matter how hard you looked, don’t leave just yet! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling and I’ll see you all next time!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...