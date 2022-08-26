Job Rants Thread – 8/26/2022 – Open Table

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

And IIIIIIIIIIIIIII’m spent. Long week, no energy, explain later. Today, all I ask is that you rant. Rant for those us bereft of the voice to do so. Rant to the heavens, that they might hear us all!

See you next week.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And, before I forget: thanks everyone for the birthday wishes, last week It’s been a long road, and one that stretches longer, still; but folks like you and this community make it that much easier to trod. Never stop being your best selves.

