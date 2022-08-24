The Book Nook Changes Its Mind (8/24)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

Our taste can sometimes be a finicky thing. Genres you wouldn’t be caught dead reading now have your attention, genres you loved you now dislike. The same applies to books we’ve read in the past and now read again. Either you may have missed the point of what makes the novel good to begin with, or you may realize that whatever made it good (for you) in the first place wasn’t that great to begin with. Regardless, opinions can change, which is the subject of today’s prompt: What book(s), for better or worse, have you changed your mind about the most?

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Please use your words instead. Thanks, and happy posting!

FOR THE AVOCADO BOOK CLUB PARTICIPANTS:

For the Dark Tower group: We’re reading The Waste Lands – The Dark Tower III. Thread goes up at noon EDT today, please make sure you have finished Book I – Jake.

For the second Avocado Book Club group, see my post below.

