Sports Corner Runs It Back

So after all that drama – I would call it melodrama, but Melo was a Knick – Kevin Durant isn’t looking for a trade after all. I am not sure it was a waste of my time to listen to something like six podcasts about the KD Saga – it was entertaining and filled in the void of the first full length NBA off-season in three years – but in the end, nothing has changed. And we’re left with a Nets team that should contend, which is a lot more interesting that trade talk. Opening night is October 19.

Elsewhere…

While there are still six weeks to play, it’s feeling ever more like all the NL playoffs teams are in place and most of the AL teams as well. Still what to play for, but the gulf between the good and the bad seems pretty huge.

One more week of preseason games to go in the NFL. I would be surprised if anyone you want to see is playing this week.

The US Open is just around the corner. One last run for Serena?

The WNBA playoffs are here, and Sue Bird is not going quietly.

The FedEx Cup final is also upon us.

And it’s college football, week zero!

As ever, all sports subjects welcome.

