30 Day Action Movie Challenge Day 23: Car Chases

For the month of August, we’re going to be focusing on the world of action movies and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. The prompts this month were worked on by Mr. Ixolite, Brick Fistcrush, and myself!

The challenge is underway and we’re shifting gears as we get further into it. Today, we’re focusing on the car chase! This is a very American thing overall as sometimes a car chase will even show up in unexpected non-action movies. We want to know your favorite car chase sequence today! Is it from a technical perspective? Was there a particular piece that made it unique?

Bonus: What was a favorite chase sequence from when you were a child that doesn’t hold up as an adult?

Extra Bonus: What’s the best action movie car?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...