30 Day Action Movie Challenge Day 22: Coolest Stunts

For the month of August, we’re going to be focusing on the world of action movies and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. The prompts this month were worked on by Mr. Ixolite, Brick Fistcrush, and myself!

The challenge is underway and we’re shifting gears as we get further into it. Today, we’re focusing on the stunt side of the action movie! What was your favorite stunt sequence as a kid and as an adult? What’s given you that real thrill to see executed, simply by storytelling or the technical excellent of it all?

Bonus: Worst use of CGI in place of practical stunt?

