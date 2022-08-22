22 August 2022 Day Thread

Ray Bradbury was born on this day in 1920. Ray was the author of classic novels Something Wicked This Way Comes and Fahrenheit 451. He was 18 years old when he was first published, and wrote something every day until the day he died.

Had he not become an author, Mr. Bradbury would have become a stage magician.

Tori Amos was also born on this day, in 1963. She is one of Cappadocius’ first musicians that he was a fan of – he started listening to her because of her friendship with Neil Gaiman, but she is a talented pianist and songwriter in her own right. Tori’s latest album, Ocean to Ocean, came out in 2021.

The rule of comedy threes would dictate that I provide a more jokey-joke paragraph about today’s date, but I’ll wrap this up by also pointing out that Dua Lipa was born today in 1995 – the year The Internet’s Cappadocius graduated from high school. Please post with integrity and dignity, do not harass people or be racist, sexist, or ableist, and sign up to do open threads to help the community.

