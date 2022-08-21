30 Day Action Movie Challenge Day 21: So Fast, So Furious

For the month of August, we’re going to be focusing on the world of action movies and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. The prompts this month were worked on by Mr. Ixolite, Brick Fistcrush, and myself!

The challenge is underway and we’re shifting gears as we get further into it. Today, we’re focusing on the Fast & Furious films that have become a cottage industry all of their own! What’s your favorite of the franchise and which one was the weakest so far?

Bonus: Who’s your favorite character/actor in it and/or who do you wish was in it?

Extra Bonus: What do you want from a franchise finale?

