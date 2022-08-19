Friday Politics Thread: The stuff that dreams are made of.

Hello and welcome back to Fridays! Let’s Finis the weekend off right with some good music!

Today’s Trans Musician is the underground Electronic Artist Octo Octa. Octa makes Dance music more specifically House Music and she’s one of the best in the scene at the moment in my opinion! Her stuff is bouncy and airy but doesn’t sound generic like a lot of mediocre House Music.

That’s all she wrote! In addition to hoggling on poggle and stuff feel free to shout out any Trans Musicians you want to see highlighted! I’m not running out of ideas but I can only listen to so much music I just think it’ll be good to broaden my horizons

