Urania Blackwell Night Thread

Urania Blackwell, AKA Element Girl (sometimes Element Woman) was a character from the original Haney & Trapani “Metamorpho” comics in the 60s. Rainie was a Secret Agent who was similarly transformed into an Elemental Shapeshifter by the Orb or Ra.

She was brought back for a really sad issue of Sandman in 1990, and then Gaiman & Allred’s Metamorpho feature in the Newspaper Broadsheet anthology “Wednesday Comics”

There was a preview for an Element Girl series in the back of an issue of Shade the Changing Girl, but that got re-worked into Visaggio & Liew’s “Eternity Girl” miniseries.

And there was also a new Element Woman named Emily Sung in Johns’s Justice League run.

