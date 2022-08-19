Friday New Music 8/19

Hello! It’s Friday, here’s some new music!

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— Aitch – Close To Home

— All Souls & Fatso Jetson – Live From Total Annihilation

— Andrew Combs – Sundays

— Aubrey Haddard – Awake And Talking

— B.B. Palmer – Krishna Country Gold EP

— The Berries – High Flying Man

— Cass McCombs – Heartmind

— Charlie Burg – Infinitely Tall

— Cinema Hearts – Your Ideal EP

— CLAMM – Care

— CONAN – Evidence of Immortality

— Demi Lovato – HOLY FVCK

— DevilDriver – Clouds Over California – The Studio Albums: 2003 – 2011

— DIIV – Oshin (10th Anniversary Edition) (Physical Release)

— Duet Emmo – Or So It Seems (Reissue)

— Eli Winter – Eli Winter

— The Feelings Parade – Let It Move You

— Five Finger Death Punch – AFTERLFE

— flipturn – Shadowglow

— Hammer King – Kingdemonium

— Hayden Thorpe (of Wild Beasts) – Moondust For My Diamond – Every Piece of Dust Edition

— Hot Chip – Freakout/Release

— I Prevail – True Power

— Internet Money – We All We Got EP

— Johnny Orlando – all the things that could go wrong

— Julia Madrid – Julia Madrid EP

— The Last Artful, Dodgr – Hits of Today

— Lauran Hibberd – Garbageband Superstar

— Loudon Wainwright III – Lifetime Achievement

— Madonna – Finally Enough Love (Physical Release)

— Madonna – Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones

— Mammoth Volume – The Cursed Who Perform The Larvagod Rites

— Marketa Irglova – LILA

— Maya Lucia – miss girl world EP

— The Mountain Goats – Bleed Out

— Muna Ileiwat – Twenty-Seven EP

— Neil Young – Eldorado EP (Reissue)

— NO WIN – Dodger Stadium

— Oasis – Be Here Now (25th Anniversary)

— OMB Peezy – MisGuided

— Oneida – Success

— Panic! At The Disco – Viva Las Vengeance

— Pelican – Australasia (Reissue)

— Phoebe Green – Lucky Me

— R.E.M. – Chronic Town EP (Reissue)

— Rare Americans – You’re Not A Bad Person, It’s Just A Bad World

— Röyksopp – Profound Mysteries II

— Russian Circles – Gnosis

— SEB – IT’S OKAY, WE’RE DREAMING II: don’t worry, i’ll be fine EP

— Silversun Pickups – Physical Thrills

— Soft Pink Truth – Was It Ever Real? EP

— Song Sparrow Research – Don’t Look Now

— Spielbergs – Vestli

— SRSQ – Ever Crashing

— Tall Dwarfs – Unravelled: 1981–2002

— Tank – R&B Money

— Terence Etc. – V O R T E X

— THICK – Happy Now

— TINK – Pillow Talk

— Watkins Family Hour – Vol. II

— Why Bonnie – 90 In November

