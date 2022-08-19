30 Day Action Movie Challenge Day 19: Talking Mission: Impossible

For the month of August, we’re going to be focusing on the world of action movies and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. The prompts this month were worked on by Mr. Ixolite, Brick Fistcrush, and myself!

The challenge is underway and we’re shifting gears as we get further into it. Today, we’re focusing on the Mission: Impossible property, which has several films under its belt and has been one of the few franchises to really provide some sort of rivalry with the James Bond series. What’s been your favorite film of the run so far and which one was the worst and why?

Bonus: With a few more coming up already, where else would you want to see the series go?

Extra Bonus: Would you want a new TV incarnation with lower stakes?

Casting Bonus: If the franchise survives past Tom Cruise, who would you want to see stepping in as the lead?

