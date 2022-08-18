The Weekly Music Thread Did Not Expect THAT!

Let’s discuss any and all music here. You’ve got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Do you have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt: Which collaborations or guest appearances surprised you the most?

In 1987, Debbie Gibson released her debut album Out of the Blue, which sold over five million copies worldwide and spawned four top five singles; one of these singles (“Foolish Beat”) would top the chart in June of 1988, making Gibson, at just 16 years old, the youngest artist ever to have written, produced and perform a Billboard #1 single. Gibson would release a second album (Electric Youth) the following year, which would spend five weeks at the top of Billboard Hot 100 Albums chart and spawn another #1 hit (“Lost in Your Eyes”). Gibson would go on to release two further albums (1990’s Anything Is Possible and 1993’s Body, Mind, Soul) but by that time Gibson’s brand of squeaky-clean dance pop was declining in popularity and neither would be as successful as her earlier work.

Meanwhile, in 1995 veteran punk rock band the Circle Jerks were recording Oddities, Abnormalities and Curiosities, their sixth (and to date, final) album. At the time producer Niko Bolas just happened to be working on another album: Think with Your Heart by Debbie Gibson! On a whim Bolas invited Gibson to join a recording session for the Circle Jerks’ album, and she ended up providing backing vocals for their rip-roaring cover of the Soft Boys’ “I Wanna Destroy You”.

Gibson would also join the Circle Jerks onstage at CBGB to perform the song live!

Gibson continues to write, produce and record music: her most recent album (2021’s The Body Remembers) peaked at #86 on the Billboard Album Chart, her first album since 1990 to crack the top 100. And while the Circle Jerks have yet to record anymore albums together, they have reunited for live performances on and off since 2001 (and core members Keith Morris, Greg Hetson and Zander Schloss have kept busy with any number of bands, collaborations and solo projects).

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

