Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, AUGUST 18TH, 2022:

Blinded Season Two Premiere (Sundance Now)

Dragons: The Nine Realms (Hulu)

Glorious (Shudder)

In The Vault Season Two Premiere (Crackle)

The Diana Investigations (Discovery+)

The Innocents (Shudder)

The Undeclared War (Peacock)

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Series Premiere (Disney+)



FRIDAY, AUGUST 19TH, 2022:

Bad Sisters Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Making The Cut (Prime Video)

Sprung Series Premiere (FreeVee)

Surfside Girls Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

The Girl In The Mirror (Netflix)

The Secret Lives Of College Escorts (LMN)

Uncharted (Netflix)



SATURDAY, AUGUST 20TH, 2022:

Temptation Under The Sun (Lifetime)



SUNDAY, AUGUST 21ST, 2022:

House Of The Dragon Series Premiere (HBO)

The Killer Nanny (Investigation Discovery)



MONDAY, AUGUST 22ND, 2022:

Bobby And Sophie On The Coast Series Premiere (Food)



TUESDAY, AUGUST 23RD, 2022:

The Law Of… Series Premiere (MHz Choice)



WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24TH, 2022:

Bad Hair Day Series Premiere (TLC)

Mo Series Premiere (Hulu)

Selling The OC Series Premiere (Netflix)

Welcome To Wrexham Series Premiere (FX)

