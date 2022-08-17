The Book Nook Shares Their Most Beautiful Books (8/17)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

The “no picture” rule will be broken as it’s time for another round of sharing our most beautiful book covers. Because they say you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover but we know that’s just utterly wrong. Let’s objectify the hell out of those books today.

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Please use your words instead. Thanks, and happy posting!

FOR THE AVOCADO BOOK CLUB PARTICIPANTS:

For the Dark Tower group: We’ll be reading The Waste Lands – The Dark Tower III next. Please make sure you have finished Book I – Jake on August 24th.

