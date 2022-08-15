The Cycling Thread asks about your tires

Greetings, reiters. We’re talking tires. Which size do you use? 700c? 650b? How inflated do you keep yours?

This week’s prompt inspired by a GCN video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LGm-gcNEkUQ& – I watched last night regarding how road racing has more and more moved toward wider 700c tires. The idea that people might be running 700x32s in professional races seems at first totally counterintuitive; aren’t wider tires slower? It’s complicated.

(today’s pic: the Giubilato last Summer, chain begging a tightening)

