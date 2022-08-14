Chocolate Truffle Sunday Food Thread 8/14

There’s a small coffee shop inside a magazine/bookstore on Chicago’s northwest side that specializes in handmade chocolate truffles. If you order a coffee, I recommend the Sumatra, you get a truffle on the side. You can also buy boxes of truffles, we like to give them as gifts. The proprietor also makes all kinds of specialty truffles with things like nuts or dried fruit or booze. I learned that the chocolate truffles are named for their resemblance to the mushroom truffles, which are named from the Latin word for lump. I can safely say that I really like lumps! I even know some people who wrote a song in praise of those truffles.

