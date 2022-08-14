30 Day Action Movie Challenge Day 14: The Action-Adventure Movies

For the month of August, we’re going to be focusing on the world of action movies and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. The prompts this month were worked on by Mr. Ixolite, Brick Fistcrush, and myself!

The challenge is underway and we’re shifting gears as we get further into it. With this one, we want to talk about the films that a part of the action-adventure genre, which is kind of where I grew up on and cut my teeth. These are the films that are generally a bit more playful for the most part, serious but not so much so, and definitely went for a large mainstream audience. Which ones hold a special place for you and which ones absolutely failed at their job?

Bonus: Who is your favorite actor from this genre?

Extra Bonus: What serious film do you think would have been better with an action-adventure approach?

