Movies

‘Bullet Train’ Gets 2nd Box Office Win

The dog days of August are definitely here and with the studios not leaving much in the box office to excite after a strong opening to the summer, it’s a slow crawl for awhile. This weekend does have some good stuff in the theater and Bullet Train holds the top spot with a $13.4 million take to bring it to $54.4 million since its debut the weekend prior.

The kids side continues to get a bit of love from the League of Super Pets as it adds another $7 million to bring it to $58.3 million since getting underway.

While a lot of the list are familiar titles, there are a few other things sneaking in as well and one of those is the limited A24 release of Bodies Bodies Bodies, which did $3.5 million in its arrival on 1,275 screens.

Next week only has one film going wide with Universal’s Beast which could be a surprise as it has the draw of Idris Elba but is also the perfect period to move a new horror piece into play as August tends to do well there.

#TitleDistributor NameWeekend Total# of LocsLoc AvgCume TotalMarket Share
1Bullet TrainSony$13,400,0004,357$3,076$54,482,70338.6%
2DC League of Super PetsWarner Bros.$7,170,0003,803$1,885$58,346,85227.2%
3Top Gun MaverickParamount$7,150,0003,181$2,248$673,821,5455.8%
4Thor: Love And ThunderDisney$5,311,0003,175$1,673$325,395,2115.7%
5NopeUniversal$5,300,0002,760$1,920$107,515,5704.8%
6Minions: The Rise Of GruUniversal$4,900,0003,068$1,597$343,710,2954.4%
7Where The Crawdads SingSony$4,000,0002,916$1,372$72,149,4393.8%
8Bodies Bodies BodiesA24$3,251,0671,275$2,550$3,576,7953.4%
9ElvisWarner Bros.$2,585,0002,211$1,169$141,290,6452.8%
10FallLionsgate$2,505,0001,548$1,618$2,505,0001.1%
11Easter SundayUniversal$2,400,0003,176$756$9,959,5700.4%
12Laal Singh ChaddhaParamount$1,470,000516$2,849$1,784,8970.3%

© Comscore 2019

[Source: Box Office Essentials]