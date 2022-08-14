‘Bullet Train’ Gets 2nd Box Office Win

The dog days of August are definitely here and with the studios not leaving much in the box office to excite after a strong opening to the summer, it’s a slow crawl for awhile. This weekend does have some good stuff in the theater and Bullet Train holds the top spot with a $13.4 million take to bring it to $54.4 million since its debut the weekend prior.

The kids side continues to get a bit of love from the League of Super Pets as it adds another $7 million to bring it to $58.3 million since getting underway.

While a lot of the list are familiar titles, there are a few other things sneaking in as well and one of those is the limited A24 release of Bodies Bodies Bodies, which did $3.5 million in its arrival on 1,275 screens.

Next week only has one film going wide with Universal’s Beast which could be a surprise as it has the draw of Idris Elba but is also the perfect period to move a new horror piece into play as August tends to do well there.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total Market Share 1 Bullet Train Sony $13,400,000 4,357 $3,076 $54,482,703 38.6% 2 DC League of Super Pets Warner Bros. $7,170,000 3,803 $1,885 $58,346,852 27.2% 3 Top Gun Maverick Paramount $7,150,000 3,181 $2,248 $673,821,545 5.8% 4 Thor: Love And Thunder Disney $5,311,000 3,175 $1,673 $325,395,211 5.7% 5 Nope Universal $5,300,000 2,760 $1,920 $107,515,570 4.8% 6 Minions: The Rise Of Gru Universal $4,900,000 3,068 $1,597 $343,710,295 4.4% 7 Where The Crawdads Sing Sony $4,000,000 2,916 $1,372 $72,149,439 3.8% 8 Bodies Bodies Bodies A24 $3,251,067 1,275 $2,550 $3,576,795 3.4% 9 Elvis Warner Bros. $2,585,000 2,211 $1,169 $141,290,645 2.8% 10 Fall Lionsgate $2,505,000 1,548 $1,618 $2,505,000 1.1% 11 Easter Sunday Universal $2,400,000 3,176 $756 $9,959,570 0.4% 12 Laal Singh Chaddha Paramount $1,470,000 516 $2,849 $1,784,897 0.3%

© Comscore 2019

[Source: Box Office Essentials]

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...