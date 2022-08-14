‘Bullet Train’ Gets 2nd Box Office Win

The dog days of August are definitely here and with the studios not leaving much in the box office to excite after a strong opening to the summer, it’s a slow crawl for awhile. This weekend does have some good stuff in the theater and Bullet Train holds the top spot with a $13.4 million take to bring it to $54.4 million since its debut the weekend prior.
The kids side continues to get a bit of love from the League of Super Pets as it adds another $7 million to bring it to $58.3 million since getting underway.
While a lot of the list are familiar titles, there are a few other things sneaking in as well and one of those is the limited A24 release of Bodies Bodies Bodies, which did $3.5 million in its arrival on 1,275 screens.
Next week only has one film going wide with Universal’s Beast which could be a surprise as it has the draw of Idris Elba but is also the perfect period to move a new horror piece into play as August tends to do well there.
|#
|Title
|Distributor Name
|Weekend Total
|# of Locs
|Loc Avg
|Cume Total
|Market Share
|1
|Bullet Train
|Sony
|$13,400,000
|4,357
|$3,076
|$54,482,703
|38.6%
|2
|DC League of Super Pets
|Warner Bros.
|$7,170,000
|3,803
|$1,885
|$58,346,852
|27.2%
|3
|Top Gun Maverick
|Paramount
|$7,150,000
|3,181
|$2,248
|$673,821,545
|5.8%
|4
|Thor: Love And Thunder
|Disney
|$5,311,000
|3,175
|$1,673
|$325,395,211
|5.7%
|5
|Nope
|Universal
|$5,300,000
|2,760
|$1,920
|$107,515,570
|4.8%
|6
|Minions: The Rise Of Gru
|Universal
|$4,900,000
|3,068
|$1,597
|$343,710,295
|4.4%
|7
|Where The Crawdads Sing
|Sony
|$4,000,000
|2,916
|$1,372
|$72,149,439
|3.8%
|8
|Bodies Bodies Bodies
|A24
|$3,251,067
|1,275
|$2,550
|$3,576,795
|3.4%
|9
|Elvis
|Warner Bros.
|$2,585,000
|2,211
|$1,169
|$141,290,645
|2.8%
|10
|Fall
|Lionsgate
|$2,505,000
|1,548
|$1,618
|$2,505,000
|1.1%
|11
|Easter Sunday
|Universal
|$2,400,000
|3,176
|$756
|$9,959,570
|0.4%
|12
|Laal Singh Chaddha
|Paramount
|$1,470,000
|516
|$2,849
|$1,784,897
|0.3%
© Comscore 2019
[Source: Box Office Essentials]