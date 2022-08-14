The Dismaland Day Thread (August 14, 2022)

Let’s enjoy this Sunday another map infographic: this time from “The UK’s most disappointing new visitor attraction” – 2015’s Dismaland. A pop-up art exhibition celebrating the United Kingdom’s long tradition of shit theme parks, it was masterminded by anonymous artist and multi-millionaire Banksy and included over fifty other artists as well as film-makers and musicians, including Pussy Riot and Run The Jewels. The event proved to be enormously successful with 150,000 guests visiting over its five-week opening with tickets increasingly re-sold at exorbitant prices.
.
Dazed and The Maddox Gallery have some interesting retrospectives about the event if you have the time to read them. Take care and enjoy your Sunday, peeps!
