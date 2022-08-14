The Dismaland Day Thread (August 14, 2022)

Let’s enjoy this Sunday another map infographic: this time from “The UK’s most disappointing new visitor attraction” – 2015’s Dismaland. A pop-up art exhibition celebrating the United Kingdom’s long tradition of shit theme parks, it was masterminded by anonymous artist and multi-millionaire Banksy and included over fifty other artists as well as film-makers and musicians, including Pussy Riot and Run The Jewels. The event proved to be enormously successful with 150,000 guests visiting over its five-week opening with tickets increasingly re-sold at exorbitant prices.

Dazed and The Maddox Gallery have some interesting retrospectives about the event if you have the time to read them. Take care and enjoy your Sunday, peeps!

