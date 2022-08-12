Friday New Music

There’s always a Friday and always a New Music. For me there’s the new Sylvan Esso and this Panda Bear/Sonic Boom album. I’ll probably also check out Hudson Mohawke (lol what is this cover).
Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. List may be inaccurate too. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:
— Ali Gatie – Who Hurt You?
— Alicia Keys – KEYS II
— Amythyst Kiah – Pensive Pop EP
— Beastie Boys – Check Your Head (4xLP Box Set)
— Brittany Collins – Things I Tell My Therapist
— Boris – Heavy Rocks
— Cassie Marin – Lil 5i5
— Claude – a lot’s gotta change
— Coil – Constant Shallowness Leads to Evil (Vinyl Reissue)
—Collective Soul – Vibrating
— Danger Mouse x Black Thought – Cheat Codes
— Danny Elfman – Bigger. Messier.
— easy life – MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE…
— Erasure – Day-Glo (Based on a True Story)
— Faye – You’re Better
— Goo Goo Dolls – Chaos In Bloom
— Greg Loiacono (of The Mother Hips) – Giving It All Away
— Guards – More Cover Songs
— Hollywood Undead – Hotel Kalifornia
— Hudson Mohawke – Cry Sugar
— Kamikaze Palm Tree – Mint Chip
— Kasabian – The Alchemist’s Euphoria
— Kelsey Waldon – No Regular Dog
— Kiwi Jr. – Chopper
— Lauren Balthrop – Things Will Be Different
— Lil Zay Osama – Trench Baby 3
— Maddie Zahm – You Might Not Like Her EP
— Max Tundra – Remixtape
— NIKI – Nicole
— Norma Jean – Deathrattle Sing For Me
— Osees – A Foul Form
— Pale Waves – Unwanted
— Palm Tree – MINT CHIP
— Panda Bear and Sonic Boom – Reset
— Pavement – Slanted & Enchanted (Vinyl Reissue)
— Raffaella – LIVE, RAFF, LOVE (Act I) EP
— Rich Ruth – I Survived, It’s Over
— RÜFÜS DU SOL – Surrender Remixes
— SHIIVA – Cyclone EP
— Sylvan Esso – No Rules Sandy
— Tony Molina – In The Fade