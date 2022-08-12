Friday New Music

There’s always a Friday and always a New Music. For me there’s the new Sylvan Esso and this Panda Bear/Sonic Boom album. I’ll probably also check out Hudson Mohawke (lol what is this cover).

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. List may be inaccurate too. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— Ali Gatie – Who Hurt You?

— Alicia Keys – KEYS II

— Amythyst Kiah – Pensive Pop EP

— Beastie Boys – Check Your Head (4xLP Box Set)

— Brittany Collins – Things I Tell My Therapist

— Boris – Heavy Rocks

— Cassie Marin – Lil 5i5

— Claude – a lot’s gotta change

— Coil – Constant Shallowness Leads to Evil (Vinyl Reissue)

—Collective Soul – Vibrating

— Danger Mouse x Black Thought – Cheat Codes

— Danny Elfman – Bigger. Messier.

— easy life – MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE…

— Erasure – Day-Glo (Based on a True Story)

— Faye – You’re Better

— Goo Goo Dolls – Chaos In Bloom

— Greg Loiacono (of The Mother Hips) – Giving It All Away

— Guards – More Cover Songs

— Hollywood Undead – Hotel Kalifornia

— Hudson Mohawke – Cry Sugar

— Kamikaze Palm Tree – Mint Chip

— Kasabian – The Alchemist’s Euphoria

— Kelsey Waldon – No Regular Dog

— Kiwi Jr. – Chopper

— Lauren Balthrop – Things Will Be Different

— Lil Zay Osama – Trench Baby 3

— Maddie Zahm – You Might Not Like Her EP

— Max Tundra – Remixtape

— NIKI – Nicole

— Norma Jean – Deathrattle Sing For Me

— Osees – A Foul Form

— Pale Waves – Unwanted

— Palm Tree – MINT CHIP

— Panda Bear and Sonic Boom – Reset

— Pavement – Slanted & Enchanted (Vinyl Reissue)

— Raffaella – LIVE, RAFF, LOVE (Act I) EP

— Rich Ruth – I Survived, It’s Over

— RÜFÜS DU SOL – Surrender Remixes

— SHIIVA – Cyclone EP

— Sylvan Esso – No Rules Sandy

— Tony Molina – In The Fade

