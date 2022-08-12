30 Day Action Movie Challenge Day 12: Disaster Movies

For the month of August, we’re going to be focusing on the world of action movies and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. The prompts this month were worked on by Mr. Ixolite, Brick Fistcrush, and myself!

The challenge is underway and we’re shifting gears as we get further into it. With this one, we want to talk about the disaster movie side of things, which almost always have a significant action portion to them. What’s your favorite of this kind of this genre and is there an actor that just seems drawn to it that works best or worst for you?

Bonus: What’s the worst disaster movie or one that doesn’t stand the test of time.

Extra Bonus: Pitch a disaster movie that you think hasn’t been made yet!

