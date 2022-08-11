The Thursday Politics Thread Takes Up The Bill

Mornin’ Politocadoes!

The US House of Representatives is expected to take up the Inflation Reduction Act already passed by the Senate on Friday. The legislation has some of the most significant steps forward in recent history for addressing climate change by the United States. The Act was passed with a unanimous opposition by the Republicans and is expected to be similarly opposed in the House. Barring something really dumb; it looks to be heading to Biden’s desk.

Why has it taken so long for something like this to come along? Why have so many other pieces of environmental legislation failed. Leaving aside that the science has been there the whole time and fossil fuel executives have obstinately stood in the way of doing the right thing the whole time, it can be attributed to a number of things. Sure, Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin pulled some fast ones on Republicans in the Senate, but there are other things. Perhaps we’re simply at that point. There is a global movement of environmentally aware people who do not want the issue to just molder. There’s considerable interest from consumers in clean technology. The feasibility of clean energies like wind and solar are only getting cheaper, which makes it easier for more, shall we say, “fiscally” conservative politicians to get on board. Granted, if more funding had been put into the efforts earlier, we likely would have had the technology cheaper, sooner. But that’s neither here nor there.

The bill isn’t going to get everything we need. But it’s a good step. Hopefully, we don’t end up with another monstrous, regressive asshole who gleefully runs on sending us all back 60 years for fun and profit.

Welcome to Thursday! Please be excellent to each other in the comments. The Mayor McSquirrel Rule remains in effect. As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, if you have not been vaccinated please consider finding time to get an appointment. If you have had only one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, do not forget about the second dose! THIRD DOSES are now available for anyone over the age of 18! You can get any type of shot you like, provided you have already been double vaccinated. Even if you are vaccinated, please continue to maintain social distancing measures, wear masks in public areas in accordance with CDC guidelines in regard to your own vaccination status. EVEN VACCINATED INDIVIDUALS CAN STILL GET AND SPREAD IT.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...