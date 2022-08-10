Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (August 10, 2022)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! After watching the recent First Take with miwa I have been listening to her most recent album, Sparkle, constantly. Something about her performance really struck me, and I was eager to hear more. Some of the songs, like “Sparkle”, have an incredible uplifting quality that is very soothing. Others are fun and upbeat, perfect for dancing. While others are like power ballads to sing as you take on momentous tasks. I highly recommend you give the whole album a listen because there is a lot of variety in the style of songs (there are a few that remind me a lot of one of my favorite LiSA albums, Launcher), but for now I’ll just share the First Take performance and one of my current favorites from the album.

I don’t know about you all, but I’m ready to sparkle!

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

