30 Day Action Movie Challenge Day 10: Fight Scenes

For the month of August, we’re going to be focusing on the world of action movies and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. The prompts this month were worked on by Mr. Ixolite, Brick Fistcrush, and myself!

The challenge is underway and we’re shifting gears as we get further into it. We talked about various martial arts actors a couple of days ago but today we want to talk about the action itself. There are a lot of different types of action sequences out there but we’ll focus on fight sequences here. What’s your favorite and least favorite ones?

Bonus: What’s the coolest one-shot sequence?

Fatality Bonus: What’s the most creative weapon/kill sequence?

Bonus: Which Hollywood film did it the best in capturing that Hong Kong style martial arts feeling?

