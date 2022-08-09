Avocado Weekly Movie Thread (8/9)

Welcome to the Weekly Movie Thread, your place on the Avocado to discuss films with your fellow commenters. Want to make a recommendation? Looking for recommendations? Want to share your opinions of movies, both new and classic?

In some ways, movie-going is back to normal. Superhero movies featuring Batman and Thor are doing gang-busters in theaters. Minions are entertaining little kids again. Sonic the Hedgehog ran away with our hearts.

But in another way… it feels very, very different. The biggest surprises are that a sequel to a Tom Cruise movie from over three-and-half decades ago and an A24 Multiverse movie directed by the guys who did that film about the farting corpse of Harry Potter are proving to have staying power in theaters… a phenomenon we haven’t seen in a long time.

Some movies being released feel a little cheap and empty, owing to the pandemic restrictions. Big franchises like Star Wars have largely retreated from theaters and made their bones being streaming shows. It used to be unthinkable that Ewan McGregor would reprise his role as Obi-Wan, but do it on a six episode series, but here we are.

Streaming itself had changed the game. Why watch Doctor Strange in theaters when it’s going to be on streaming six weeks later? Why watch Lightyear when every other Pixar movie has been direct-to-streaming? With new variants of COVID still making people sick, going to theaters is still something to be concerned about.

In fact, it was sort of big news when the head honchos at Paramount decided not to drop Top Gun: Maverick on Paramount Plus due to its unexpected theatrical reception.

Today’s bonus prompt: How are your movie habits these days? Do you go to the theater, or do you wait for movies to go to streaming?

