30 Day Action Movie Challenge Day 9: Best Martial Arts Films

For the month of August, we’re going to be focusing on the world of action movies and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. The prompts this month were worked on by Mr. Ixolite, Brick Fistcrush, and myself!

The challenge is underway and we’re shifting gears as we get further into it. We talked about various martial arts actors a couple of days ago but today we want to talk about the larger range of films themselves. What’s at the top of your list for you and what do you recommend to others? What film do you hate seeing people recommend as a great martial arts film?

Bonus: Which Hollywood film did it the best in capturing that Hong Kong style martial arts feeling?

