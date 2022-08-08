The Invasion Der Krebse! Day Thread (August 8, 2022)

Today let’s enjoy the map that guided visitors around Sealife Konstanz in the south of Germany, including their newest exhibition, INVASION OF THE CRABS! in 2013.

At Sealife Konstanz you can explore 35 fascinating pools and over 3000 species including lumpfish and wolf eels. “As special highlight at SEA LIFE Constance are the ten lovely gentoo penguins in our Polar Adventure area. See how they waddle to the water, before they shoot through the cold as fast as lightning. In May 2017, they made visitors’ hearts beat faster with their offspring for the third time.”

Enjoy your day and watch out for the krebse, everyone!

