30 Day Action Movie Challenge Day 8: Most Unlikely Action Star

For the month of August, we’re going to be focusing on the world of action movies and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. The prompts this month were worked on by Mr. Ixolite, Brick Fistcrush, and myself!

The challenge is underway and we’re shifting gears as we get further into it. After the initial focus on some of the genre-defining actors of the 80s and early 90s, we’re now taking a look at the other areas of the action movie genre. Today, we want to talk about that actor that you never thought would end up in an action movie – and in a leading role – and managed to pull it off. Which was your favorite and which didn’t work for you?

Bonus: Who do you wish had fallen into this kind of position?

