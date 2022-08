A bunch of people were born on August 7th. Here you go.

David Duchovny, star of the X-Files.

Charlize Theron, famous actress.

Mata Hari, German spy.

Probably not Tim. But if you had a birthday or didn’t today, he hopes you have a lazy day anyway. Be like a cat!

Hope you have a great day and share some cat (or dog) drawings (or photos)! Ha!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...