‘Bullet Train’ Rockets To Box Office Win

Showing more of the growing trend of people heading back to the theater, this weekend saw the Sony release of Bullet Train take the spot and slightly pull ahead of its actual projections, something we haven’t seen a lot of for many films in awhile, especially for something that is basically a new IP that came from a Japanese book that’s not well-known outside of there.

The film had a $30.1 million debut in North America and adds another $32.4 million from the overseas markets. The David Leitch-directed film had a budget of just under $90 million and should hit some decent legs with the positive audience word of mouth and people wanting to see some of the actors in this around the world.

On the animated side, DC League of Super Pets takes second with a $11.2 million to bring it to $45.1 million and $83.4 worldwide while Minions: Rise of Gru continues to add coin with another $7.1 to bring it to $334.5 million domestic. That film also has another $423 million overseas and is at just about $758 million worldwide.

Jurassic World Dominion added $1.1 million to bring it to $371 million and it’s noted that it’s the second biggest Hollywood film worldwide so far this year, pushing Doctor Strange to third place. Jurassic World Dominion is at $960 million worldwide with a $588 million overseas take so far.

Next week has all limited release films and small pictures with only two films going wide that won’t make a dent anywhere with Summering from Bleecker Street and Mack & Rita from Gravitas.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total Market Share 1 Bullet Train Sony $30,125,000 4,357 $6,914 $30,125,000 38.6% 2 DC League of Super Pets Warner Bros. $11,200,000 4,332 $2,585 $45,101,882 27.2% 3 Nope Universal $8,500,000 3,016 $2,818 $97,969,055 5.8% 4 Thor: Love And Thunder Disney $7,600,000 3,400 $2,235 $316,064,051 5.7% 5 Minions: The Rise Of Gru Universal $7,110,000 3,188 $2,230 $334,577,685 4.8% 6 Top Gun Maverick Paramount $7,030,000 2,760 $2,547 $662,510,244 4.4% 7 Where The Crawdads Sing Sony $5,650,000 3,164 $1,786 $64,623,404 3.8% 8 Easter Sunday Universal $5,250,000 3,175 $1,654 $5,250,000 3.4% 9 Elvis Warner Bros. $4,000,000 2,411 $1,659 $136,516,741 2.8% 10 Black Phone, The Universal $1,460,000 1,197 $1,220 $85,897,535 1.1% 11 Jurassic World Dominion Universal $1,140,000 1,232 $925 $371,812,030 0.4% 12 Vengeance Focus Features $710,000 1,003 $708 $3,268,025 0.3%

