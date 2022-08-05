Friday New Music 8/5

Hello! Friday! New! Music! Here’s a quick thread, I only know Waax and Dogbreth, copied from Consequence of Sound:

— Amon Amarth – The Great Heathen Army

— Bobbie Gentry – The Girl From Chickasaw County – Highlights From The Capitol Masters

— Bobby Shmurda – BodBoy EP

— Brijean – Angelo EP

— Bullet For My Valentine – Bullet For My Valentine (Deluxe Edition)

— Calvin Harris – Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

— Dogbreth – Believe This Rain

— EINHERJER – Norse And Dangerous (Live… From The Land Of Legends)

— Eminem – Curtain Call 2

— Erika Sirola – Who? EP

— Fire DML – Playboy

— The Flatliners – New Ruin

— Generation Radio (feat. members of Chicago and Rascal Flatts) – Generation Radio

— Glass Animals – Dreamland: Real Life Edition

— H.E.A.T. – Force Majeure

— Healing Potpourri – Paradise

— Heavy Gus (feat. members of The Lumineers and Blind Pilot) – Notions

— Insane Clown Posse – Pug Ugly EP

— The Interrupters – In The Wild

— Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud – You Take The Credit, We’ll Take The Check

— John Calvin Abney – Tourist

— Kal Marks – My Name Is Hell

— Kids That Fly – Melodramas for the Space Age EP

— Lee Bains + The Glory Fires – Old-Time Folks

— Lincoln – Repair and Reward

— Liv Slingerland – Hey You

— Marci (of TOPS) – Marci

— Meridian Brothers – Meridian Brothers & El Grupo Renacimiento

— Neil Young + Promise Of The Real – Noise & Flowers

— Paul McCartney – McCartney I II III (Box Set)

— Pussy Riot – Matriarchy Now

— Roy Woods – Mixed Emotions

— Shitty Boyz – Trifecta 2

— T Bone Burnett – The Invisible Light

— Tomato Flower – Construction EP

— Tool – Fear Inoculum (Vinyl Box Set)

— Various Artists – Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute to John Anderson

— WAAX – At Least I’m Free

— Windhand – Live At Levitation

— Worthitpurchase – Truthtelling

— YoungBoy Never Broke Again – The Last Slimeto

