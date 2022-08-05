30 Day Action Movie Challenge Day 5: The Women Of Action

For the month of August, we’re going to be focusing on the world of action movies and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. The prompts this month were worked on by Mr. Ixolite, Brick Fistcrush, and myself!

The challenge is underway and we’re shifting gears as we get further into it. After the initial focus on some of the genre-defining actors of the 80s and early 90s, we’re now taking a look at the women that stepped into play in a stronger way in the years to come. Some showed their presence well in the 80s, such as Sigourney Weaver and Linda Hamilton, and today we want to know who was your favorite and who frustrated you the most?

Bonus: Who didn’t get the recognition they should have and should have been a bigger player in the genre?

