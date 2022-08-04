The Weekly Music Thread Gets Horny

Let’s discuss any and all music here. You’ve got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Do you have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt: What are some of your favorite songs that feature saxophone?

“Oh Bondage Up Yours!” by X-Ray Spex was released in 1977 and is one of the greatest punk rock songs of all time, in no small part due to the prominent saxophone part played by then-16-year-old Susan Whitby (better known as Lora Logic). Whitby would leave the group before they recorded the bulk of the tracks featured on their debut album Germfree Adolescents (released the following year) but would go on form Essential Logic.

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

